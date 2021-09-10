Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,756 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 48,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 74,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 278,198 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at $3,264,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a PE ratio of 206.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.13. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

