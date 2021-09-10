Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of BurgerFi International worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $154,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 363,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,211 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BurgerFi International stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

