Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,226,533.24 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $2,226,533.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.08. 1,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,516. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $288.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

