Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 107,184 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Motive Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

