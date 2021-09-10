Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Trading Up 1.2%

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 343.32 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38). Approximately 7,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 57,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOTR shares. Libertas Partners boosted their price objective on Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Chris Morgan purchased 13,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

About Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.