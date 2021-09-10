Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Shares Down 0.1%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 22,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 22,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

