MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

