MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Down 0.4%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.37 and last traded at $84.37. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.