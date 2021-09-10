MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTYFF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $56.01.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.