MultiVAC (MTV) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.31 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $67.04 million and $7.31 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

