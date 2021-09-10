Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,923 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Murphy Oil worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

