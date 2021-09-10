Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Shares of DRI opened at $148.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.91 and a 52-week high of $153.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

