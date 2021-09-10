Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,718,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

