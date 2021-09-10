Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 28,393 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 64.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $131.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -313.17 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,124.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,949 shares of company stock worth $3,346,467 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

