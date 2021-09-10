MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0337

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. MXC has a total market cap of $89.15 million and $26.33 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

