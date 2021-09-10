MyNeighborAlice 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $159.22 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $293.36 million and $159.22 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.75 or 0.00027786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00159359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043713 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

