MyWish (WISH) Price Down 31.1% This Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $340.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00059492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00166236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043373 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

