N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Up 0.6%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.51 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 794,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,820,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.45 ($0.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

