NAOS Finance (NAOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.64 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002618 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $10.64 million and $1.15 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00127690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00189142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,316.49 or 1.00321318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.36 or 0.07321835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00864282 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

