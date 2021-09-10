NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 40.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $4,721.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00160416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043580 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.