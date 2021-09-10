Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 80,826 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

