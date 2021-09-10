National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

