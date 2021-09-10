National Bank Financial Comments on TFI International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 target price on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in TFI International by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

