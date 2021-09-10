National Bank Financial Cuts Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.25

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.25 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Maverix Metals to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

TSE MMX traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.69. 22,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.58. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The firm has a market cap of C$829.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.1395096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.