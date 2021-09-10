National Bank Financial Trims K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Target Price to C$11.75

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE KNT traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.88. The company had a trading volume of 269,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,545. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.73.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

