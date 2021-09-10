National Bankshares Cuts Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$1.65

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Adventus Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 3,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,206. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

