National Bankshares Increases Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target to C$1.50

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:JOSMF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,605. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

