National Bankshares Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to Hold

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.08% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,924. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

