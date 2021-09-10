National Bankshares Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$36.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. 18,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,398. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

