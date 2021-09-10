National Bankshares Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.05.

TSE:BCE remained flat at $C$66.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$66.98.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

