National Bankshares Trims Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Target Price to C$5.00

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

CPPMF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 45,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.10.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

