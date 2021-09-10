National Bankshares Trims Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Target Price to C$0.55

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of SHERF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. 24,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

