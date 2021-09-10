National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. National Beverage makes up approximately 0.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of National Beverage worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,271,000 after buying an additional 1,873,272 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,312 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 26,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,981. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

