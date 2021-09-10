National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

