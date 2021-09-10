Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Sold by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. cut its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Natura &Co accounts for 3.9% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Natura &Co worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $26,356,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 763.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,559 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth $4,791,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth $4,361,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 1,147.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCO stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

