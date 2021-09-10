Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

