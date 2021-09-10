Navcoin Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005679 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031763 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00026252 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,582,680 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

