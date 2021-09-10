NEAR Protocol Price Hits $8.82 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $741.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.82 or 0.00019535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00100665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.07 or 0.00447436 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.35 or 0.02664503 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,912,670 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

