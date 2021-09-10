Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $20.81 on Friday, hitting $34.80. 212,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

