Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,817 shares of company stock worth $644,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,897,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

