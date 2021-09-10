Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.76 and traded as high as C$4.46. Neo Lithium shares last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 172,515 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 31.20 and a current ratio of 31.24. The company has a market cap of C$614.85 million and a P/E ratio of 47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.08.
Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
