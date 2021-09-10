NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.80% from the stock’s current price.

NPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $503.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 151,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

