NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Down 30.3% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00059072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00168874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042615 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

