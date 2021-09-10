Netflix (NFLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/8/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $625.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from $625.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix was given a new $625.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/7/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $690.00 to $780.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $570.00 to $595.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $650.00 to $645.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $586.00 to $643.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $575.00.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $597.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.55. The firm has a market cap of $264.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

