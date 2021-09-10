Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NWITY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Network International has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

