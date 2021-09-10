Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Tops $508.77 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $508.77 million and $15.49 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00183451 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,457.30 or 0.99980888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.15 or 0.07108931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.04 or 0.00855672 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 513,356,399 coins and its circulating supply is 513,355,817 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

