New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

Shares of New Gold stock remained flat at $C$1.51 during trading on Friday. 377,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -137.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

