Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NCMGF stock remained flat at $$17.67 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

