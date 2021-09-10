Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $17.74 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

