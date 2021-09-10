Newport Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $70,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

DHR stock opened at $330.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $201.44 and a 1 year high of $333.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

